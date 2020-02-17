2019 ‘Valentine’s Day Burglar’ Apprehended

San Angelo, Texas– On Friday, February 14th, 2020 The San Angelo Police Department apprehended Wanted Fugitive Joshua Thomas Bonne.

Just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the Dollar Tree located at 613 West 29th Street for the report of a shooting victim.

A witness at the scene told officers that he heard a “pop” and noticed a man, with blood pouring down the inside of his leg standing by a silver Cadillac.

The victim reportedly left the scene in the Cadillac just prior to police arrival.

Officers believed that the victim was in route to a nearby hospital. Officers went to Shannon Medical Center and subsequently observed the silver Cadillac’s arrival.

Officers then located a male passenger, identified as Wanted Fugitive Joshua Thomas Bonner, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the groin. Officers applied a C-A-T- tourniquets in an effort to stop Bonner’s extensive bleeding until Shannon Medical Center Staff could take over.

The follow-up investigation revealed Bonner accidentally shot himself when he mishandled a firearm that had been inside his clothing. Bonner was later arrested upon his release from medical care.

Bonner was wanted in connection with an early-morning burglary of a residence in the 2700 block of Tech Avenue on February 14, 2019.

In addition to Bonner’s warrants for Grand Jury Indictment-Burglary of Habitation and Parole Violation (Original offense-Robbery), Bonner has been placed on U.S. Marshal Hold and ATF Hold.