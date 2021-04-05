24-year-old charged with murder in Saturday night shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at approximately 9:05 p.m., the San Angelo Police Department dispatch was notified of a call for an unknown problem in the 800 block of Childress.

Ian Smith, charged with murder

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 9:10 p.m. and located a shooting victim, identified as 24-year-old Sterling McCain, along with two additional persons — identified as Ian Smith and Myan McCain. Medics confirmed Sterling McCain was deceased on scene. SAPD Criminal Investigation Division detectives took over the investigation at that time.

Information obtained by SAPD detectives from the scene, and interviews with the named parties, indicated a possible domestic disturbance which lead to Ian Smith shooting Sterling McCain.

At the conclusion of the initial investigation, Ian Alexander Smith was charged with murder, and was booked in to Tom Green County Jail. Jail records indicated Smith was booked into the jail at 8:44 a.m. Sunday morning, and is currently being held without bail.

This is an ongoing story, updates will be provided as details are known.

Source: San Angelo Police Department