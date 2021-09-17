17-year old indicted on a Capitol Murder Charge in the death of a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A 17-year-old is indicted Friday evening on a Capital Murder Charge in the death of a San Angelo man in May.

Francisco Morales of Abilene is indicted on the charge of Capital Murder by Terror Threat.

A Tom Green County Grand Jury indicted Morales this month for the shooting death of 29-year-old Jacob Hernandez.

Officers say Hernandez was killed at his home at the Nueva Vista Apartments on North Lillie May 26th.

Police say an Adidas brand backpack left at a murder scene, and contents inside, helped them identify Morales.