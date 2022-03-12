SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – Sutton County Sheriff Deputies found over 13 pounds of marijuana in an abandoned vehicle on the I-10 Service South Service Road, according to a release from the Sutton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 11, 2022.

According to the release, deputies found the marijuana in an abandoned vehicle off of Bloodworth Road and IH-10 South Service Road.

The Sutton County Sheriff’s Office said the register owner of the vehicle had been deported after being contacted by Sonora Police Department.

Courtesy: Sutton County Sheriff’s Office.