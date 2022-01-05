AUSTIN, Texas – 13 individuals were arrested on criminal charges Wednesday, January 5th, for their alleged involvement in fentanyl distribution, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice and the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The following individuals were arrested on charges of distributing fentanyl in the Austin area:

Marcos Garcia, 18, of Somerton, Arizona

Oliver Garcia, 20, of Lockhart, Texas

Christopher Brook, 23 of Austin, Texas

Jaime Cabrales, 23, of Austin, Texas

Matthew Juan, 19, of Austin, Texas

Adi Martinez Marquez, 19, of Austin, Texas

Andrew Ruben Ramirez, 23, of Austin, Texas

Ezequiel Azmitia-Jimenez, 19, of Lockhart, Texas

Michael Bauman, 18, of Austin, Texas

Daemon Lye Garcia, 19, of San Marcos, Texas

Ernest Ochoa, 18, of Austin, Texas

Josue Nolasco-Campuzano, 20, of Live Oak, Texas

Ezequiel Azmitia-Jimenez amd Matthew Juan were arrested on December 15, 2021 for drug possession charges. More on that story here.

“This operation demonstrates this Office’s commitment to the disruption and prosecution of criminal organizations destroying communities through the distribution of deadly counterfeit prescriptions laced with fentanyl,” said U. S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to confront this escalating problem.”

“Wednesday’s coordinated law enforcement operation dismantled an enterprise responsible for the distribution of counterfeit pills; these fake pills laced with fentanyl were clandestinely manufactured to mimic the prescription pharmaceutical Oxycodone,” said Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux, Houston Division. “Counterfeit pills have become a real and viable threat to the American people. We caution every person to never consume pharmaceuticals unless under licensed medical care and sourced from a licensed pharmacy. The DEA will continue to relentlessly pursue any individual or organization that threatens our communities with these fake deadly pills.”

The following individuals are charged by federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl:

Marcos Garcia, 18, of Somerton, Arizona

Oliver Garcia, 20, of Lockhart, Texas

Christopher Brook, 23, of Austin, Texas

Jaime Cabrales, 23, of Austin, Texas

Matthew Juan, 19, of Austin, Texas

Martinez Marquez, 19, of Austin, Texas

Andrew Ruben Ramirez, 23, of Austin, Texas

Ezequiel Azmitia-Jimenez, 19, of Lockhart, Texas

If convicted, each defendant faces up to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The following individuals are charged by federal criminal complaint of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl:

Michael Bauman, 18, of Austin, Texas

Daemon Lye Garcia, 19, of San Marcos, Texas

Ernest Ochoa, 18, of Austin, Texas

Josue Nolasco-Campuzano, 20, of Live Oak, Texas

If convicted, each defendant faces up to life in prison.

The DEA, FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Austin, Cedar Park, San Angelo, and San Marcos Police Departments are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Marshall is prosecuting the case.

An indictment or complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Courtesy: United States Department of Justice and San Angelo Police Department