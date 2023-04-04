Contest will start soon! Come back for details!
San Angelo83°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 14 mph SW
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 17 mph SW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden80°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 15 mph SW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph WSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
