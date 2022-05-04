San Angelo85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 62%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 75%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 33%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 61%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent