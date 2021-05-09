Mother’s Day sweepstakes winner and entries

From Brittani Lane:

My mom is awesome because every morning she get up and dresses to go work to saves lives. She works 14-16 hours every day. She puts her patients first. I love my mom. She deserves this giveaway, she has always put people first. She’s the best nurse, awesome mom. I love her to the moon and back. She’s my mom and my best friend. Please pick my mom.

From Bianca Viafranco:

My mom is so amazing. She raised four girls and has taken care of 10 grandchildren. She is an absolute saint — she volunteers every Wednesday and Sunday at Oasis Baptist church, and helps cook meals for the homeless and the church members. She is 62-years-old and volunteers her time and cleans the church every Thursday. She is always willing to help everyone out. Throughout the week she stays home and takes care of her 3-year-old grand daughter. Her birthday is also on Mother’s Day this year and if she won it would be a blessing to her and make her day.

From Connie Hayes:

She has put up with three girls and their ups and downs. She is 86-years-old and still drives and walks every day. I love her very much and thank God everyday for her being here.

From Carolynn Coppedge:

My mother thought me the most important thing about life and that’s the power of unconditional love. She thought me how to love children like they are my own and that’s what lead me to take in three amazing young men that received unconditional love from me from the very moment I laid eyes on them. Thank you mom for giving me the best gift in life. Love you with all my heart ❤️

From Claire Baxter:

My mom Jetty Davis is an awesome mom. She volunteers for the soup kitchen board, as well as going to get food for them at the Food Bank or Sam’s when needed. She loves helping people at church. She helps my brother and sister-in-law with their children when needed. They both work full time. She will go to my sister and brother-in-law and help them with their son and business when needed. She has helped take care of my grandson when he was first born for mid (sic) son and daughter-in-law until he was 18-months-old. She stays in shape walking most two miles a day. She rocks the house when we are all together, wanting to be with her grandsons and great grandsons and their activities. She attends stock shows and sports events for them as their cheering section. She is a big part of our daily life in so many ways.

From Davis Levesque:

My mom is awesome because I’m her son.

From Debra Reyes:

My mother is awesome because she loves me and my boyfriend so much. She’s always been so supportive of me and did her best to never let me go without. I’ll always love and appreciate her for that!

From Tony Ttejo:

She’s cool enough to have a nickname (Esper) short for Esperanza. This woman worked super hard her whole life and has had seven surgeries. Most of them attributed to the job and she’s still going strong. I never went without living at home because of her. She retired recently after 40 years at Ethicon. That’s just the short version, bottom line is I appreciate everything she’s done for me and being recognized would really brighten her day.

From Emily Marsh:

She’s so awesome because she is my mom! She’s always there when I need her and calls me twice a day just to talk. I’m 36 and she still is there for me the same as when I was 12.

From Gabrielle Rivera:

My mom is the best mom ever. She is a single parent and always takes care of me and my brother even when she is sick or sad. She cooks for us all the stuff we like. She gets us to school, helps with homework and feeds us and I never hear her say she is tired. She always takes care of us when we are sick and makes sure we are dressed and our hair is combed. Me and my brother love our mom and think she should be seen by other moms so they know how wonderful a mom should always be. I hope she wins cause this is the best gift me and my brother could give her. I will pray for her to win. We love you mom! Love Jaythyn and Jayse Rivera. Good Luck!

From Joseph Montanio:

She is very pretty. A nice and caring mom. She cares a lot about people and animals. She’s awesome because she gave me life. She wants happiness in the world today.

From Marylou Delapena:

She is always there when you need her. Just give her a call and she is there to make your life more pleasent. She is like an eagle. Strong all in one package.

From Haylee Werner:

My mom is fun and wonderful. I have been told many times that I have a “fun grandma” and I answer “that’s my mom!” She has raised me right. She should also be given an honorary degree in nursing or an honorary doctorate. Why? In 2017, my sister went through cancer. My mom dropped everything and stayed in Ft. Worth with my sister. She has kept track of the medical and insurance related issues/things. She wants what is best for my sisters and I; however, that does not mean we get to slack off. I am also very proud to have her as my mom. There is no one else like her.

From Jack Keller:

Incredible woman — faithful, giving, considerate.

From Jennifer Parker:

My mom is awesome, because she was paralyzed in 2017 from the neck down. She spent 2 years in a nursing facility l and can now walk short distances. She has battled the disease Guillain-Barré Syndrome that has killed many! However she came out fighting and is doing better each day! During that time she has always made sure that my brother and I still felt loved. She has made holidays and birthdays happen just like every other year! I want to make her feel special, because she is! She is a fighter and will forever be a hero in my eyes.

From Juanita Olvera:

My mom is awesome because she has been through a lot in life. She is my best friend and always supports everything I do. She is loving, caring, strong, good-hearted and a wonderful grandma and mother — and understanding. She always tries to make people happy. With everything she has been through, she always tries to keep a smile on her face no matter what.

From Carlos Lopez:

Because she gave birth to three wonderful children.

From Joe Hogeda

She’s always helping me. Sometimes she cooks for me.

From Michelle Castro:

My mom Oralia Gonzales is is most selfless person I know. She truly puts her children and grandchildren first. She instilled a great work ethic to her children and made sure that we all knew how important it was to get an education. She also made sure all her children had travel experiences so that we would learn other cultures. She continues to believe in us and made sure to instill our faith in God. She prays for us daily. She will always be our #1. We love you Mom❤

From Montanna Hernandez:

My mom is the most loving caring person I know. She has always been there for me and my family even though we haven’t always been there for her. She gave up her career to care for her mother until she passed. She raised her grandson, and now works full time and still spends all the time she can with her younger grandbabies who adore her. She never misses a game or event. She is outgoing and her smile is so contagious. She just wanted to show everyone love and happiness. I only hope I can be half the mom she is to my babies.

From Monica Viafranco:

My mom is amazing, she’s so sweet and always blesses others. She turns 63 on Mother’s Day which also happens to be her birthday this year.

From Quindabeth Wolfe:

My mom is the most awesome mom ever. She has always worked so hard all her life, raised eight wonderful children, and spoils all 22 grandchildren. We never had much and still don’t, but our mom provided the best love and support that we felt we were rich.

From Robin Pape:

My mom is awesome because she takes care of me all the time. She is especially awesome because she takes me to Baskin Robbins and I love their ice cream. She also teaches me to study and show respect to my teachers. I really love that she takes me to the park all the time. She works very hard for our family and teaches us about God. This is why my mom is awesome!

From Arabela Vasquez:

My mom is and Awesome person she raise seven of us with no complaint, all alone. Even on her sick days she will get up, make sure we were all feed, ready for school, then she will walk to her work. She did that all those years without complaint. My mom is 82 now and she’s still there for all of us. I thank God for my mother! I was very lucky she was my mother.

From Sabrina Martinez:

My mom is the best because over the years she has truly became my best friend I can talk to about anything. Through everything we’ve been through she’s the strongest person I’ve ever known. And now she’s showing the example to her grandkids that she’ll give the world for.

From Sandra Klein:

My mom, Sherrie Klein, is awesome because she always puts everyone first before herself. She gives her free time in retirement to serve others through many community opportunities. She delivers food for Meal for the Elderly, and participates in many soup kitchens and food opportunities for the homeless or less fortunate. She is an active member of her church and volunteers for many programs that they offer which engage her community. She is a loving wife, mother and most importantly — grandmother. She has a generous heart and shares it openly and willingly with so many. She is an inspiration to all, especially me.

From Valerie Faz:

It’s not my mother it’s my grandkid’s mother whom works hard everyday to take care of them daily. She has a big heart ❤️ my Grandkids are all in sports and she does her best to be at practice and games. She is not only an awesome mom she is an awesome daughter .

From Terri Walling:

My mom is the strongest woman I know. At 81 years old, she is also one of the most energetic. For 25 years she has sewn beautiful clothes for the public, selling them at various craft shows in and around the San Angelo area, including the Rodeo Show going on currently. Her drive to be productive every single day is unrivaled; she also grows a huge garden, tending to it like a mother hen, and she raises the best watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, okra, peppers, and squash. She has been a member of the San Angelo Farmer’s Market for 40+ years, and gladly gives friends neighbors and the needy in San Angelo fresh produce all summer long. This is not a woman who sits around, watching TV, and being a couch potato, like many that are aging. Instead, she fights “getting older” like a soldier, setting the bar high for her family. She also cares for our ailing daddy, who is in advancing stages of Parkinson’s, and cannot care for himself. She is never inconvenienced by his needs, choosing to care for him herself rather than hire someone else to. She is the most selfless person I have ever known, and loves all of her kids and grandkids just as energetically as she does everything else in her life. There is no “halfway” with her—her mantra is to always give 110% whether she’s working or playing. And for these reasons I nominate my mom, Dorothy Kvapil, for this Mother’s Day giveaway.

From Maria Eller:

Mom is so awesome has two kids locked up but makes the best of the situation always has time for her grand kids since dads are away. Loves those kids, spends more time with them until she’s exhausted. Very loving mother.

From Allen Schulkens:

My mom is one of the best of the best. Her family always comes first in her life. She sacrifices her time and energy for her love ones.

From Yvonne Gaitan Davila:

My mom, Yvonne, is awesome because since she came into my life she has given 110%. My dad married my mom two years ago. Before that my biological mom had not been around. My mom stepped up no questions asked and without reservation as though she had been there my whole life. She helped me come out of my shell as I was a recluse. She pushes me to do my best and has brought so much happiness to my Papa as well. She has made us both better and complete.