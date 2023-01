Each year, Trend Furniture’s owners have given away multiple furniture items to a household in need in their ‘Miracle on Wellington’ contest.

Local community members nominate a San Angelo family in need and a committee decides who the recipient will be.

A walk-through of the home was conducted to determine what pieces are the best fit for the home and the Scotts should receive their new pieces in just a few weeks.

This year, the recipients are Sherri and Kevin Scott.