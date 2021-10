SAN ANGELO, Texas - According to a release from San Angelo ISD, access to the application for federal college student aid for the 2022-2023 school year is now open at Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Through the FAFSA link, SAISD students planning to attend college next year and their families can apply for their share of $150 billion in aid. This year, it is anticipated that it will be more important than ever to complete FAFSA applications as soon as possible to improve the likelihood of receiving aid.