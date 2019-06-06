DON’T MISS IT! Deck Out Your Dad contest is in full swing

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s time to Deck Out Your Dad!

Tell us why your dad is awesome and earn a chance for him to win the following prize package! [CLICK HERE TO ENTER!!!]

A round of golf for four (4) at Quicksand Golf Course

A Exmark 44-qt Cooler

Exmark 44-qt Cooler A pair of Tillman 864 Deer skin gloves

A Milwaukee 25’ tape measure

A Cross Texas Supply tee shirt

A Cross Texas Supply hat

A $50 Gift Certificate to the Original Henry’s

The approximate retail value of the above is over $550!

And be sure to stop by the sponsors of this event and tell them how much it means to be able to throw a spotlight on some of the most awesome dads in the Concho Valley!

Quicksand Golf Course

2305 Pulliam St, San Angelo, TX 76905

Hours: Daily 8AM–8PM

Phone: (325) 482-8337

The Original Henry’s

3015 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX 76901

Hours:

Tues-Sat 11AM–10PM

Sunday 11AM–5PM

Monday Closed

Phone: (325) 223-0171

Cross Texas Supply

4009 Ben Ficklin Rd, San Angelo, TX 76903

Hours:

Mon-Fri 7AM–5PM

Saturday 8AM–12PM

Sunday Closed

Phone: (325) 651-1408