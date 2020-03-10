Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge: Chance at 65″ TV, $1,000,000 cash

CLICK HERE to join and play the 2020 Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge!

The overall winning local prize is an LG 65 inch Class 4K Smart UHD TV! Winners of individual rounds get a chance at $20 H-E-B gift cards.

National Prizes

​Winner of Full Bracket game individual rounds – One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing. The approximate retail value of the weekly prize is $89.

Overall Winner of Full Bracket – One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

Overall Winner of 16 Team Bracket – One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

Overall Winner of 4 Team Bracket – One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

National Bonus Prizes

One (1) $1,000,000 cash annuity prize* will be awarded if a participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly. If more than one participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly, the $1,000,000 cash prize will be evenly divided and distributed among all participants who correctly picked all 63 games.

This prize will not be awarded unless someone correctly picks the required number of games. Determination of cash prize winners, verification of eligibility, and compliance with these rules will be conducted by SCA Promotions, Inc., whose decision will be final.

*If won, the $1,000,000 prize will be awarded as an annuity.

