David Wagner – News Director

David Wagner is a native Texan who grew up in Fort Worth, Texas and moved to San Angelo in October of 1996 after graduating from Abilene Christian University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. He continued his radio career as a DJ taking a job at KDCD-FM as the Program Director. After a year at the radio station David decided to pursue a television news job at KLST-TV. He was hired as a reporter and a month later took a position as a morning co-anchor/weather person where he worked for a couple of years before moving into the nightly news co-anchor position for the next nine years. David left the station for another opportunity and to spend more time with my son in 2008. In 2011 he returned to KLST/KSAN as the News Director, where he still serves in that capacity.

David is involved with many organizations here in the Concho Valley, serving on a number of boards including Leadership San Angelo Alumni Association 2011-2017, Salvation Army 2012 – present, Concho Christmas Celebration 2011 – Present, the Junior League Advisory Board 2014 – present and is a volunteer committee member for the annual San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo 2011 – present. He has also served on the Better Business Bureau Board, the YMCA board, and the American Heart Association board.

He was elected to the National Radio Television Digital News Association Board of Directors in 2016 as the Region 6 Director over Oklahoma and Texas.

On a personal note he loves sports of all kinds, his favorite color is blue, and his favorite food is chicken fried steak.