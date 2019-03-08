Amanda Lozano – News Connection/Concho Valley Live

Amanda Lozano joined the team in March of 2019 as the KLST Weekend Anchor/Weekday Reporter. In June, she became a News Connection Reporter and the Host for Concho Valley Live.

She is a native of McKinney, TX and first generation Mexican-American. Amanda came to West Texas in 2015 when she began her university studies at Angelo State University. She graduated in May of 2018 with a B.A. in Communication and a B.A. in Spanish.

Amanda knew she wanted to pursue a career in news since she was a little girl. When she was in high school, she joined her school’s student-led news broadcast. At Angelo State, she interned with RamTV. Shortly before graduating, she was hired as a production assistant at a news station in town. Two months later, she was promoted to director for the station’s evening newscasts.

When she’s not working, Amanda enjoys cooking, listening to live music, taking her beagles Bagel and Nelli to the dog park, and drinking a hot cup of coffee while watching some Netflix with her husband, Isaiah.

Amanda is excited to serve the people of the Concho Valley and begin her journey with KLST/KSAN! You can find her on social media @amandalozanotv. If you have any story ideas, you can email her ataperaltajasso@klst.net.