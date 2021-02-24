One woman’s message after contracting COVID-19 in between vaccine doses

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many have asked the question, can you get COVID-19 in between vaccine doses? The answer is yes. That’s what happened to one mother and grandmother Nelda Benavidez, who contracted COVID-19 after the first dose of the vaccine.

Nelda received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on January 7th, she was hopeful and excited she could possibly be more protected from the virus. Then two weeks later on January 23rd. She got a call telling her she tested positive for coronavirus.

“I was told that I could not take the second dosage, after having COVID. I was also told that I had to wait for three months. And then I was also told that I had to start all over again. And I had to wait 90 days,” Benavidez said once finding out the news of her positive test.

Confused with so much information, Nelda decided to do her own research from where she thought were trusted sites. And after speaking with her doctor she found out much of the information turned out to be false.

“After being quarantined for 14 days, I can set up my second appointment for the second shot. As long as I was not running any fever, I was able to get the shot,” said Nelda after following up with her doctor.

San Angelo’s local health authority Dr. Vretis agreed, when it pertains to individuals contracting coronavirus to still get their second dose, once they no longer have any symptoms.

“As long as it’s over they can go ahead and get their second immunization,” Vretis said.

Thankful she listened to the experts. Nelda still has no regrets choosing to take the injection and says, “I think had I not gotten the first shot. I think I would have been a lot sicker than what I did get. I feel that yes I did have a little bit of symptoms arm hurting a little bit of fever, a little bit of chills. But that only lasted about 24 hours.”

On Tuesday February 23rd. She received her second dose of the vaccine, and while she has had minor side effects. She’s grateful that she was able to complete her vaccine process to not only protect herself, but her family members as well. With so much changing information tonight Nelda is urging the public to listen closely to your doctors.