Visit Big Bend: Take a trail ride in Terlingua

TERLINGUA, Texas – When you’re way out west in Study Butte-Terlingua, you may feel like you’ve taken a step back in time. And what better way to connect with the days of old then to go on a horseback ride? Well, Montie Mudd and Armando Rodriguez at Big Bend Stables are ready to help you with exactly that.

“We get here about 7, 7:30 depends on what kinds of rides we get, we come and feed, push horses, check and see that everybody’s alright, get horses saddled in case we need to take a ride out first ride we take out is about 9 a.m. and then go from there. This time of year, we do evening rides and sunset rides,” Rodriguez said.

Along with sunset and evening rides, depending on the time of year, the stables provide anywhere from two hour rides to half day rides with lunch provided. And each ride is family friendly with safety and fun at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“We like to see a big smile on their face after the ride and we’re her for every kind of riders. Beginners, never been on a horse before. So, we’re here for them to have a great time,” Rodriguez said.

“We do take kids as young as 6 years old and they will be on a lead as we will have control of their animal and they will be on donkeys,” Mudd said.

If you’re down the road in Lajitas, you have an opportunity to go for a ride there as well.

“And we do have the Lajitas stables, which is about 17 miles from here, and we take kiddos as young as 10 over there,” Mudd said.

On these rides, the guides will tell you about the landscape, ecosystem, and history of the area and even stop at a few sites where historical artifacts can still be seen. When asked if this job ever gets old….this duo says never.

“No. There’s something new every day on the trails something you never noticed the day before; it changes every day,” Rodriguez said.

And it’s fun to teach the families different things and it actually engages our brain and makes us look around a little more and say ‘oh I didn’t notice that yesterday,’ and that’s always fun,” Mudd said.

As for their favorite part, for them that’s simple answer.

“Everything,” ” Rodriguez said.

Everything in the Big Bend,” Mudd said.

So whether you’re a beginner or expert there’s something for everyone to enjoy on a ride through some of the fiercest yet most beautiful country in Texas.