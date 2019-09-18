The ‘Just Between Friends’ sales event is back in San Angelo

This is the second time the consignment sale comes to San Angelo this year

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The ‘Just Between Friends’ consignment sales event is happening this week at the Foster Communications Coliseum.

‘Just Between Friends’ is an organization that puts together consignment sales of children’s items. The event gives families the opportunity to turn new and gently used items into cash.

At the event, one can find children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment and more — at reduced prices.

“The consignors are so grateful to be able to sell those items that their kids only used briefly. The families can buy so much more than they would be able to at retail stores. You see parents be able to say ‘yes’ more than anywhere else and that just warms the heart,” said Bonnie Bouher, Event Coordinator of Just Between Friends.

There is an admission charge for the event. The sale will go on until Saturday.