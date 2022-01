The “Veterans of Comedy” will return to San Angelo on January 15, 2022 at the Tilted Mug.

The show will feature comedian/magician Gibbs Saad out of El Paso Texas, San Angelo comedian Chris Crawford, Mike Shields (AKA Mikey Mike on the Mic), and headliner Jerry Garcia who has been seen on HBO and Netflix.

Tickets for this event with be $15 at the door. But advance tickets online will be $10.