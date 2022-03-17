DUBLIN, Texas – Dublin, Texas is the Irish Capital of Texas. The city was given that designation by then Governor Rick Perry in 2005. Dublin is also known by many for a sweet drink, museums, and a golfing legend. Now, residents can add another title…literally…to their list.

“Our little town of Dublin, Texas will have 4,000 acres in Ireland. How cool is that?” Amy Keith-McDonald Executive Director of the Dublin Texas Chamber of Commerce said.

Amy Keith-McDonald Executive Director of the Dublin Texas Chamber of Commerce said she was skeptical when she got a call from a company called Celtic Titles.

They wanted to give each Dublin resident a small plot of land in Ireland. But after doing some research…she found out that the company was legitimate and then the excitement kicked in.

“If you look at the value of what they gave us and what it costs, times the number of Dublin residents, I’m sitting here with 3-400 thousand dollars of land grants in my office of land deeds and that makes you look at things a little bit differently when you realize what the company invested into our community,” Keith-McDonald said.

So, how in the world did Celtic Titles find out about Dublin Texas?

“Right, okay so you sit around and have these crazy ideas about what can we do for St. Patrick’s Day? and I travel to America quite a lot and I know lot of the states take on British or Irish town names and I said what if there was a Dublin somewhere that we could gift some plots to and we found Dublin in Texas,” Stephen Rossiter, Celtic Titles Representative said.

Rossiter says the company originally began in Scotland. They purchased land in order to conserve it, but soon found ways to get others involved. They offered small plots of land up for purchase. not only was it was a hit with humans it had an outstanding impact on the area’s wildlife.

“Absolutely it was the goal at the beginning. The goal has been to create these wonderful nature reserves where people can come and take relaxing walks and enjoy the countryside. In the last 3 or 4 years we’ve seen the reintroduction of red squirrels that we haven’t seen in some time. So as much as it is about planting the trees and conserving the trees, it’s also about re wilding the wildlife in the area,” Rossiter said.

Now, the company is doing the same in Ireland and wanted to celebrate.

Enter the nearly 4,000 Dublin Texas citizens who, with proof of residence, can claim a 1 by 1 square foot of land in the new nature preserve….but that’s not all.

“And more importantly to many, and I have to admit me, and others will now be called Lord or Lady of Ardmore, and of course it’s an honorary title and it is what you make of it but we could become pretty full of ourselves here in Dublin, Texas,” Keith-McDonald said.

“So it’s a very much a courtesy title, it’s a fun title and people are very excited to receive it,” Rossiter said.

Even though the title may be all fun and games, the message of conservation and kindness is 100 percent authentic.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for all of us so, let’s try to unite again,” Rossiter said.

The City of Dublin, Texas recently had its annual Saint Patrick’s Day festival. All photos below are courtesy of Paul Gaudette, Managing Editor for The Dublin Citizen.