SAN ANGELO, Texas- The August winners are announced as we continue our special partnership with Dairy Queen. This monthly contest is easy to enter and is all about celebrating something good!



KEITH FISCHER

SHERRI ADAMS

MARIA SAUCEDO

MARTHA VALDEZ

DEBRA ALVEY

If you’d like to enter our “That’s what I like about Fridays” contest, click on the ‘contest tab’ above!

You can enter as many times as you want and just tell us different ways your life is sweet.

You should also enter every single month to increase your chances of winning.