CV Live 11/21/19: Raymond Bennett is turning 90!

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live Streaming
News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Home for the Holidays
Local News
West Texas Strong
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Lone Star NYE 2020
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
“Seniors for Seniors” program proves love has no age limit
Ohio State vows ‘monetary resolution’ for doctor’s victims
List of city operations that will be affected by Thanksgiving
Have you ever been summoned for jury duty? The State Bar of Texas wants to hear from you
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Hawks keened in on Shallowater
Top Stories
Gilbreath, Parker headline Lone Star Conference awards for Angelo State
HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado tops Grape Creek, 37-23
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA falls to Ozona, 48-41
HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek stomps Menard, 65-44
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
Victoria’s Secret is canceling its fashion show
Top Stories
Winfrey, Coates among speakers at tribute to Toni Morrison
Trump awards medals to Jon Voight, Alison Krauss and others
First Marvel Comics issue sells in Texas for $1.26 million
James Taylor audio memoir coming early next year
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Submit your display! 31 Days of Lights
Lone Star NYE 2020
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Tampa 3rd grader uses birthday money to give teacher pay raise
Top Stories
EMOJI CHECK: Facebook and Instagram ban ”sexual” use of peach and eggplant emojis
HEB Feast of Sharing: free rides from CVT
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 11/21/19: Raymond Bennett is turning 90!
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Nov 21, 2019 / 05:48 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 21, 2019 / 05:48 PM CST
Raymond Bennett is turning 90!