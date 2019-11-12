Breaking News
Human remains found near Demopolis during search for missing Jacksonville girl

CV Live 11/12/19: Brandon Smith tells us how to be mindful during the holidays

Concho Valley Live
Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Smith tells us how to be mindful during the holidays.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story