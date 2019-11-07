CV Live 11/06/19: November at the TGC Library

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Home for the Holidays
Local News
West Texas Strong
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Lone Star NYE 2020
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Concho Valley banker appointed by Texas governor to UCRA board of directors
“Seniors Still Believe” campaign spreads the Christmas cheer to Concho Valley seniors
New van to give Concho Valley Girl Scouts a “Mobile STEM Experience”
What did Texans do by approving Prop 4?
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Belles volleyball right back on track after first conference loss
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams defeat Drovers in exhibition
Season Pass Ep. 12: Ozona, Eden secure championship spots; No. 18 Belles start new streak
KLST Player of the Week: Kevan Covarrubiaz keeps Eldorado soaring
Rams host Fall World Series
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
A CGI James Dean is cast in new film, sparking an outcry
Top Stories
Halperin’s ‘How to Beat Trump’ sells 502 copies in 1st week
A teen ‘Jeopardy!’ champ donated $10,000 to cancer research in Alex Trebek’s honor
‘Fifty Shades’ publisher Anne Messitte is leaving company
Met Opera to hold celebration of Jessye Norman on Nov. 24
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Submit your display! 31 Days of Lights
Lone Star NYE 2020
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Tampa 3rd grader uses birthday money to give teacher pay raise
Top Stories
EMOJI CHECK: Facebook and Instagram ban ”sexual” use of peach and eggplant emojis
HEB Feast of Sharing: free rides from CVT
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 11/06/19: November at the TGC Library
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Nov 6, 2019 / 07:42 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2019 / 07:42 PM CST
Amy Dennis tells us what’s happening in November at the TGC Library!