CV Live 11/04/19: Children’s Advocacy Center needs CASA Volunteers

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Home for the Holidays
Local News
West Texas Strong
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Trump boosts Kentucky governor, attacks political foes
Concho Valley voters to decide ten state constitutional amendments, local ballot questions on election day
More than 450 Oklahoma inmates walking out of prison doors
Black man who led neo-Nazi group dies amid bid to destroy it
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Season Pass Ep. 12: Ozona, Eden secure championship spots; No. 18 Belles start new streak
Top Stories
KLST Player of the Week: Kevan Covarrubiaz keeps Eldorado soaring
Rams host Fall World Series
WATCH LIVE: Midwestern State at Tarleton State football
HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas Baptist downs Angelo State in heartbreaking fashion
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
Trump plugs son’s book while accusing Bidens of self-dealing
Top Stories
Carol Burnett returning to ‘Mad About You’ revival
DOJ sends letter to publisher of book by ‘Anonymous’
NBC’s Bell, producer for Fallon and Olympics, departs
Golden Globes to honor TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Submit your display! 31 Days of Lights
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
HEB Feast of Sharing: free rides from CVT
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 11/04/19: Children’s Advocacy Center needs CASA Volunteers
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Nov 4, 2019 / 06:43 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 4, 2019 / 06:43 PM CST
The Children’s Advocacy Center needs more CASA Volunteers!