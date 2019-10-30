CV Live 10/28/19: St. Margaret’s Festival de la Gente

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
West Texas Strong
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
World News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Alex Trebek releases cancer PSA: ‘I wish I had known sooner’
Medical examiner dismisses doubts about Epstein autopsy
East Texas K-9 officer finds 400 pounds of weed in Chicago man’s truck
Florida man jumped off his surfboard and landed on a shark
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Lady Cats finish second in District 3-6A after in over Trinity
Top Stories
Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation
Belles look to finish strong
Bobcats get much-needed rest
ASU fifth in first regional rankings
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
Alex Trebek releases cancer PSA: ‘I wish I had known sooner’
Top Stories
McGregor hated having to lie about reprising role as Obi-Wan
US filmmaker Oliver Stone praises Putin for role in Syria
Taylor Swift to receive artist of the decade award at AMAs
Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending court hearing
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Submit your display! 31 Nights of Lights
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
HEB Feast of Sharing: free rides from CVT
Top Stories
Invitation to Sing: Tonesmen looking for a few good men
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 10/28/19: St. Margaret’s Festival de la Gente
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Oct 30, 2019 / 10:39 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2019 / 10:39 AM CDT
Mike McEligot tells us about St. Margaret’s Festival de la Gente coming up!