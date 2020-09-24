CV Live 09/24/20: Artist Antwan Ramar talks about EnPleinAirTEXAS

Concho Valley Live
Posted: / Updated:

Artist Antwan Ramar talks about EnPleinAirTEXAS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo