CV Live 09/04/20: Faron Bell talks about Blue Bell’s newest ice cream flavor!

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Submit your news photos and videos here
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Back to School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
BorderReport.com
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
Beyond Borders
Top Stories
Delayed driver license renewals causes confusion at Texas pharmacy
Video
Sonrisas Trails in need of volunteers
Video
Mississippi AG won’t seek 7th trial for Curtis Flowers
Video
US wildlife agency seeks to carve out areas from protections
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos and videos here
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Laura
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
REPLAY: 2020 Friday Night Football Preview Show
Local Sports
Submit your sports photos and videos here
Locker Room
Season Pass
Inside the Game
SILVER STAR NATION: Who is the Greatest of all Time?
Silver Star Nation
NFL Draft
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
CVHP High School Football Scoreboard
Eden looking for second statement win
Video
Angelo State opts for football in fall, ineligible for LSC Championship play next spring
Wall prepared for top 5 showdown with Cisco
Video
Business
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Kelly’s lawyers want to question gang member in cell attack
Top Stories
‘I Am Greta’ gives fuller portrait of teen climate activist
From Venice, a plea to reopen movie theaters shut by virus
Judge bars Kanye West from appearing on Arizona’s ballot
‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper charged in attempted hatchet attack
Community
Birthday Greetings
Clear the Shelters
Events
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
Keep San Angelo Beautiful
Video
Top Stories
2 faculty members test positive for COVID-19 at Paint Rock ISD
COVID-19 report from the City of San Angelo and the Health Department
Gallery
10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death
24 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 09/04/20: Faron Bell talks about Blue Bell’s newest ice cream flavor!
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Sep 4, 2020 / 05:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 4, 2020 / 05:37 PM CDT
Faron Bell talks about Blue Bell’s newest ice cream flavor!
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo