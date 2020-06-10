CV Live 06/10/20: Sherley Spears talks about Juneteenth

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Destination Texas
Coronavirus
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
Remarkable Women
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Trump picks Tulsa for return of signature campaign rallies
Disneyland proposes plan for reopening; park to open July 17
Farmers Market grand opening will have an array of produce, door prizes
Video
Primary chaos puts Georgia in race to fix voting by November
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Season Pass
Locker Room
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Inside the Game
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Central adds Ballinger’s Jamal Anene to coaching staff
Video
Top Stories
NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks
Reliving Wall’s historic 2019 championship season
Video
Menard hires Tahoka’s Justin Gorman as next head coach
Video
This Day in Sports: June 7th, 2019
Video
Local Businesses
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Winning with the Weather
Deck Out Your Dad
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Disney plans to reopen California theme parks in July
Top Stories
Disneyland proposes plan for reopening; park to open July 17
White House balks, again, at Bolton plan to publish memoir
Greece to reclaim ancient horse from U.S. after court ruling
JK Rowling responds to critics over her transgender comments
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Clear the Shelters
Events
Top Stories
H-E-B Burger Bash Specials begin today
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
Bishop Michael Sis delivers a message on the Catholic response to racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd
Video
COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
The City of San Angelo addresses camping at Lake Nasworthy
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Coronavirus
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 06/10/20: Sherley Spears talks about Juneteenth
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Jun 10, 2020 / 05:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2020 / 05:35 PM CDT
Sherley Spears talks about Juneteenth.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley