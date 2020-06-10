CV Live 06/10/20: Sherley Spears talks about Juneteenth

Concho Valley Live
Posted: / Updated:

Sherley Spears talks about Juneteenth.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley