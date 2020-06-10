CV Live 06/10/20: Lynn Shipley talks about Burger Bash and announces his retirement

Concho Valley Live
Posted: / Updated:

Lynn Shipley talks about Burger Bash and announces his retirement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley