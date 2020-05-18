CV Live 05/18/20: Rob Propp talks about jobs available at Goodfellow Air Force Base

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
County official calls on ICE to release detainees to shelters to prevent more COVID-19 cases
Top stories: Border wall surveying, migrants apply for aid, worker safety
Video
KSAN’s Chris Ramirez recaps on the May 18, 2019 San Angelo tornado
Video
15 migrants arrested after their small boat capsizes on California coast
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Season Pass
Locker Room
CV Crossover
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Inside the Game
Japan 2020
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Rider leaving TLCA San Angelo for Yorktown, reuniting with John David Caffey
Top Stories
This Day in Sports: May 17, 2015
Video
Montana Roots, Family Time: Belles HC Nate Harris shares own ties to ‘The Last Dance’
Video
Angelo State’s Cinco Boone reflects on personal impact from Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’
Video
This Day in Sports: May 16th, 2015
Video
Local Businesses
YES! We’re Open!
Information about businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
We’re Open!
Submit your business information here
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Wendy Williams pauses talk show because of health condition
Top Stories
Marc Maron mourns partner Lynn Shelton in emotional podcast
Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies
Film shows nightmare of an emergency room in Italy
Disney Springs reopening comes with a warning about risk
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Clear the Shelters
Events
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
Reclamation issues federal notice authorizing off-road vehicle use at Twin Buttes Reservoir
Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect confirmed dead in stand-off with law enforcement in Schleicher County
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Coronavirus
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 05/18/20: Rob Propp talks about jobs available at Goodfellow Air Force Base
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
May 18, 2020 / 06:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2020 / 06:57 PM CDT
Rob Propp talks about jobs available at Goodfellow Air Force Base.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley