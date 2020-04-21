CV Live 04/21/20: Candis Hicks talks about Heritage Park

Concho Valley Live
Posted: / Updated:

Candis Hicks talks about Heritage Park.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley