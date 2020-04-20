CV Live 04/20/20: Sarah Adame tells us how to properly dispose of old prescription drugs

Concho Valley Live
Posted: / Updated:

Sarah Adame tells us how to properly dispose of old prescription drugs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley