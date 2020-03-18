CV Live 03/18/20: Zach Gomez talks about Lighthouse for the Blind

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Your Local Election HQ
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Brown County Texas has a confirmed case of COVID-19
Drive-thru coronavirus testing centers needed in South Texas, congressmen say
Video
Local dentist responds to the Coronavirus outbreak, explains changes in practice
Video
Trump dubs COVID-19 ‘Chinese virus’ despite hate crime risks
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
CV Crossover
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Season Pass: Black March ‘An Inside Look at the Coronavirus in Sports’
Video
Top Stories
LSC cancels all competition for remaining spring sports
HIGHLIGHTS: Central enters hiatus with loss to Lubbock Coronado
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats tie with Lubbock Cooper in First Bank Classic
Video
Central defeats McNeil at First Bank Classic
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Movie theaters request bailout from Congress due to virus
Top Stories
Carlson says he felt obligation to meet with Trump on virus
Basement cam connects ‘Today’ show’s Savannah Guthrie
10 apps to help you deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 outbreak
The show will go on. Just from their living rooms.
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Clear the Shelters
Events
Top Stories
‘Sign of hope and happiness’: People put Christmas lights back up during outbreak
Top Stories
Updated list of school closings throughout Tom Green County
Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads
H-E-B adapts store hours and operations to meet customer needs
PaulAnn Church moves Sunday service to online streaming only
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Coronavirus
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
10 apps to help you deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 outbreak
Top Stories
‘Sign of hope and happiness’: People put Christmas lights back up during outbreak
What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus
President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns
Video
Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.
CV Live 03/18/20: Zach Gomez talks about Lighthouse for the Blind
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Mar 18, 2020 / 05:24 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 18, 2020 / 05:24 PM CDT
Zach Gomez talks about Lighthouse for the Blind.