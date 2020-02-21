CV Live 02/21/20: Mallory Hooker talks about Heartland Baptist Church’s Bi-Annual Car Clinic

Concho Valley Live
Posted: / Updated:

Mallory Hooker talks about Heartland Baptist Church’s Bi-Annual Car Clinic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story