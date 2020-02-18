CV Live 02/18/20: Mary Herbert talks about the 2020 West Texas Hunger Summit

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Rodeo
BorderReport.com
News Connection
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Danville parents sentenced to 20 years after infant daughter dies of heroin, cocaine overdose
Video
Van Buren police officer volunteers for “daddy-daughter dance”
UN-backed government in Libya suspends talks after attack
Video of Centerton boy and his rescue pup goes viral
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
CV Crossover
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
The Big Game
Top Stories
Ryan Newman remains hospitalized after horrific Daytona 500 crash
Top Stories
HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval cruises past Cross Plains, advances to area round
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Late surge propels Albany past Eldorado
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Maidens put up 8 in shut-out win over Estacado
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Veribest races past Menard, advances to area round
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
‘Fresh Off the Boat’ leaving indelible mark on TV landscape
Top Stories
Trump says he knows identity of ‘Anonymous’ tell-all writer
Portman, Copeland to speak at booksellers convention
White House correspondents’ dinner returns to comedic roots
Jury ends 1st day of deliberations in Weinstein’s rape trial
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Clear the Shelters
Events
Top Stories
Soap-opera star Eric Braeden held book signing at Eggemeyer’s general store
Video
Top Stories
Rodeo Finals: Sechrist takes the win
CV Live 02/06/20: Pam Hammer talks about Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming events
Video
Junior Robotics Competition
Video
22nd Annual Junior Leadership Forum
Video
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Coronavirus
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
Mother connects with the recipient of her daughter’s heart
Video
Top Stories
SAVOR: Chicken Pita Tacos
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 02/18/20: Mary Herbert talks about the 2020 West Texas Hunger Summit
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Feb 18, 2020 / 04:37 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2020 / 04:37 PM CST
Mary Herbert talks about the 2020 West Texas Hunger Summit.