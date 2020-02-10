CV Live 02/10/20: Jennifer Flores talks about the “Have a Heart for ADACCV” E-auction

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Rodeo
LIVE: Rodeo Updates
REPLAY: 2020 Rodeo Parade
LIVE: From the Spur Arena
LIVE: From the South Arena
Remarkable Women
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
BorderReport.com
News Connection
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
Eldorado, Christoval to play for District 7-2A title
Video
WATCH: Military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas
Video
Saints owner denies team had role in clergy sex abuse list
Pentagon: 109 troops suffer brain injuries from Iran strike
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
CV Crossover
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Eldorado, Christoval to play for District 7-2A title
Video
Top Stories
Season Pass Ep. 24: Upsets, buzzer beaters rock Concho Valley hardwood
Video
KLST Player of the Week: Hill, Armendariz power Belles with two no-hitters
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Rams start strong but fall to No. 3 Buffs late
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles fall short of upsetting No. 16 Lady Buffs
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Hollywood barriers fall in milestone Oscars for ‘Parasite’
Top Stories
Carolina Herrera brings big bows, pops of color and drama
Melania Trump asks governors’ spouses to tackle cyberassault
Oscars viewership plunges to record low
Bong’s ‘Parasite’ focuses on plight of South Korea’s poor
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Clear the Shelters
Events
Top Stories
CV Live 02/06/20: Pam Hammer talks about Habitat for Humanity’s upcoming events
Video
Top Stories
Junior Robotics Competition
Video
22nd Annual Junior Leadership Forum
Video
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Coronavirus
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
Top Stories
Mother connects with the recipient of her daughter’s heart
Video
Top Stories
SAVOR: Chicken Pita Tacos
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 02/10/20: Jennifer Flores talks about the “Have a Heart for ADACCV” E-auction
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Feb 10, 2020 / 05:03 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2020 / 05:03 PM CST
Jennifer Flores talks about the “Have a Heart for ADACCV” E-auction.