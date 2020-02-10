CV Live 02/10/20: Jennifer Flores talks about the “Have a Heart for ADACCV” E-auction

Pam Hammer talks about Habitat for Humanity's upcoming events:

Doctors with a HeartFebruary 10-14, 200Angelo Back & Rehab gives back to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes in our community. For a $20.00 donation during Valentine week, new patients will receive complete health history exam and initial X-Rays, and on February 12, existing patients will receive their necessary treatment for the day for the same $20.00 donation.