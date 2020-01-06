CV Live 01/06/20: ‘The Fifth Little Girl’ performance celebrates MLK’s birthday

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
LIVE
/ Video
Live
Latest Video
News
Remarkable Women
Local News
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
News Connection
West Texas Strong
State & Regional
Your Local Election HQ
Texas Politics
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Lone Star NYE 2020
Top Stories
Technology reset: How Central Texas parents significantly cut screen time
Flu season surpasses last year, still time to get vaccinated
Little Caesars to deliver pizza for first time in decades
Representative Drew Darby Endorses Lt. Col. August Pfluger for Texas’ 11th Congressional District
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Rodeo
CV Crossover
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Shaping out 2020 for Angelo State Sports
Top Stories
Season Pass Ep. 19: Top moments of 2019; Rams, Belles roll to wins
KLST Player of the Week: Turner records season highs in wins over UTPB, WNMU
Dallas Cowboys moving on without Jason Garrett as coach
Texans roar past Bills for 22-19 win in OT
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Entertainment
Contests
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Pro Football Challenge
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Top Stories
Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let’s survive cancer in 2020
Top Stories
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 12-18
Review: Moore’s book has clever plot, intriguing characters
Ben Miles to narrate audio books for “Wolf Hall” trilogy
Review: Payoff provides surprises in Lee Goldberg’s latest
Community
Beyond Borders
Remarkable Women
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
KSAN Stadium Park Gift Guide 2019
31 Nights of Lights….Submit your display!
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
3rd annual Pearl Fest returns to San Angelo in January
Top Stories
Hon. Marilyn Aboussie, board chair of the San Angelo Health Foundation announces retirement of president Tom Early
Blood drive
Lifestyle
Remarkable Women
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
CV Live 01/06/20: ‘The Fifth Little Girl’ performance celebrates MLK’s birthday
News
Posted:
Jan 6, 2020 / 04:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2020 / 04:41 PM CST
‘The Fifth Little Girl’ performance celebrates MLK’s birthday.