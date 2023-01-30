Valentine’s Day is around the corner and what better way to celebrate than getting your gal-pal a gift to show her how much you appreciate her.

Here are a few suggestions we featured on Concho Valley Live:

BLITHE COSMETICS

Their Pressed Serum and Vital Treatment are shown in the video. Products start around $20 to $30.

PLANTMADE

Their products are 100% vegan, and have plant-derived ingredients. The products shown include Drizzle, Soil, and Inches. They can be used on your hair or a beard.



Their website states: This wellness brand focuses on natural oils, clays, extracts, and more to help you do everything from cleanse and condition to mend and repair to reactivate those “sleeping” follicles. These products are genderless and ageless – they’re for everyone!



Your 5-step routine to healthier, happier hair awaits with:

1. Rain Growth Shampoo Bar – This gentle bar is perfect for daily or weekly washes where it will help get rid of toxins, dirt, and dandruff.

2. Dew Moisturizing Deep Conditioner Bar – Detangle and strengthen your hair while adding that oh-so-touchable feel and shine.

3. Drizzle Hydrating Mist – Give your hair a boost of moisture for better hair growth with this blend of botanical oils.

4. Soil Souffle – The hand-whipped butters and herbs in this rich mask add volume and density.

5. Inches Hair & Beard Oil – Use weekly as a hot oil scalp treatment to kickstart regrowth and repair damaged strands.



Not sure where to start? Take their quiz to find your perfect products! Products start at $26 and you can learn more at www.weareplantmade.com

TRIXSENT

According to their website, Athena Klee, spent 10+ years creating her own custom skin care formulas before releasing them to the world as Trixsent. These products will immerse yourself in antioxidants, fade those sunspots, and revel in refined and glowing skin with the naturally luxurious Forever Young Collection from this organic beauty brand.



The Forever Young line includes:

– Vitamin C Serum – Deliver deep moisture to fight the signs of aging

– Vitamin C Eye Cream – Reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness

– Vitamin C Cleanser – Wash away oils while gently soothing

– Vitamin C Cream – Firm, brighten, even, and moisturize in one fell swoop



This Canadian-based skincare company focuses on products that are safe for all skin types and genders (because even guys deserve to have pampered skin). These products start at $62 and you can learn more at www.trixsent.ca

LOULOUDI

Pronounced “LOU-LOO-DEE,” their website states that this term is a noun for flower, or can mean to bloom. Products are affordable with some starting at $5. Prices range from $5 to around $100.

GEMINI BEAUTY

According to the Gemini Beauty website, when 17-year-old Joann Zehenni couldn’t find a skincare solution for her family’s struggle with Lupus, she set out to create her own formulations and Gemini Beauty was born. Gemini Beauty takes a natural approach to cultivating that dewy, fresh look using fruits and vegetables (inspired by her Lebanese & Ukrainian heritage) that are safe for all skin types. It’s free of gluten, oil, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens.



The line includes:

-Daily Brightening Moisturizer with Lychee & Cowberry – Enjoy a refreshing, cooling sensation while bringing out your skin’s natural radiance. Enriched with 6 different fruits!



-Daily Glow Serum with Hyaluronic Acid – This moisturizing formula is fortified with gold mineral pigments to give a dewy glow.



-All You Need Eye Cream with Cucumber Extract – This 3-in-1 product is a facial game changer that targets dark circles, fine lines, and puffiness.



A percentage of Gemini Beauty’s profits are donated to Lupus LA, a non-profit organization that provides a variety of support for patients in all stages of Lupus. Lupusla is close to Joann’s heart as it has impacted her and her family.



Daily Brightening Moisturizer: $40

Daily Glow Serum: $38

All You Need Eye Cream: $45

Original Kit Box: $120



These products are available on: www.geminibeauty.com & ShareASale as “Gemini Beauty Products.”

SIDNEY BYRON

According to the Sidney Byron website: When it comes to packing light or fitting everything into a carry-on, finding a multifunctional travel bag is key. This take-anywhere bag from Sidney Byron, the Suncatcher Carry All Pouch and Tote Set, features a trolley sleeve to help make travel light and a drawstring closure and zippered interior pockets to help keep everything secure. The comfy velvet interior is roomy enough to hold a day’s worth of essentials and the exterior strapping keeps your hat securely in tow. Additionally, the coordinating zippered take-along pouch separates those smaller items.



Features:

– The tote and pouches can be parched together or separate

– Both are made with natural jute (a natural product and slight variations in the fiber)

– Pouch is perfect for carrying smaller items such as phone accessories, makeup, etc.

– Tote includes interior zippered pocket and large pom tassel

– Can hold up to 3 hats thanks to the interior pockets and exterior strapping

– Comes in 4 colors:

* Herringbone

* Natural

* Navy and White

* Yellow and White



Suncatcher Carry All Pouch and Tote Sets starts at at $115. To learn more: www.sidneybyron.com

FABULYSS BOUTIQUE

Fabulyss Boutique’s website states that it was created after Alyssa Collazo was sexually harassed by a staff member on her college campus. Collazo states that after reporting it to her school, she thought she would feel safe, but that was not the case. She says that the college’s personnel gave the staff member her name and informed him that she had reported him. She says that the school also allowed him to still work on campus. Within the same week of her report, her car was broken into and she was robbed. After this, she said she knew she needed some form of self-defense. When searching for self-defense products, Collazo could only find small things like pepper spray or safety whistles. That’s when she said she had the idea of a self-defense keychain that included multiple self-defense tools all on one keychain. She stated she knows her story is extremely common and millions of women can relate to it in some way. The goal of Fabulyss Boutique is to empower women through self defense keychains.



Each self-defense keychain includes:

– Wristlet

– sanitizer holder

– Kubotan

– safety alarm/ LED light

– pom pom

– pepper spray (optional)

Various colors and styles to provide you safety in style. Add-ons can be provided to enchance your safety features Prices start at $30 and you can learn more at www.fabulyssboutique.com

CLOUD HAVEN

Cloud Haven‘s website states: The company is a Dallas-based fashion and lifestyle jewelry brand that is creating new standards for handmade fashion accessories. Fast fashion is good for trends but bad for the environment, which is why Cloud Haven only uses the highest quality beads, freshwater pearls, and natural gemstones sourced throughout the world to create unique, quality bracelets and necklaces. These dainty, timeless closet staples will last for years and never go out of style.

CRIBSI’S HEART VASES

Cribsi’s has a wide variety of ceramic vases with prices starting at $60. There are all kinds of collections and items to choose from with a wide range of shapes and sizes.

SLRRRP SHOTS

The Slrrrp Shots website states: Looking for an easy way to get the party started at your next tailgate, party, or reunion? Reach for SLRRRP Shots – the world’s #1 vegetarian-friendly, award-winning gelatin shots! They’ve ditched the animal byproducts in favor of plant-based ingredients and paired them with premium vodka, malt liquor, and whiskey.



Slrrrp Shots Highlights:

-#1 Ready-to-Drink Gelatin Shot

-Crafted with plant-based ingredients and premium alcohol

-Vegetarian-friendly

-Gluten Free

-Available in 20 or 12 packs

-60 calories or less per shot!

-8.5g sugar or less per shot!

-No refrigeration required

-2 year shelf life

-Also has an American Pack for 4th of July festivities!



For the full flavor experience, be sure to chill, freeze, or just add ice to the convenient carrying bucket.



Slrrrp Shots are available nationwide. Prices vary by location. Learn more at www.slrrrp.com

SMART GLASS JEWELRY

Smart Glass Jewelry is a woman-owned company. They state the company has dedicated itself to thoughtful sourcing. They say the scraps from your favorite beverage bottles are given a matte finish and turned into jewelry pieces that are perfect for gifting.



– All the colors are original to the bottles.

– They take something you see everyday and shift your perspective on how you see it.

– Each piece of jewelry comes with a gift card that has the bottle key inside which tells you what colors come

from what bottles.

– Aqua is from a Bombay Sapphire bottle

– Cobalt is from a vodka bottle

– Pine is from a red wine bottle

– Antique clear is from a Coca-Cola bottle

– Periwinkle is from a Sake bottle



Prices start at $32 and you can learn more at: www.smartglassjewelry.com



CRUMBLE CRATE

Crumbe Crate’s website states: Get ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and more by pulling something homemade and scrumptious out of the oven – the DIY lavish baking kits from Crumble Crate! These pre-measured, step-by-step baking kits will have you and your loved ones whipping up professional-level sweets in your own kitchen in no time. It comes with everything you’ll need, including kitchen tools! Grab a box as a fun family activity this winter or gift one as an experience to your loved ones – choose from individual kits or monthly subscriptions.



Crumble Crate Subscription Highlights:

— Each month features everything you need for a new mouthwatering creation!

— Premium-quality dry ingredients come pre-measured for easy prep

— All you need to provide are perishable items – milk, eggs, fruit, etc.

— Includes specialty baking tools and fun kitchen surprises!

— Keepsake recipe card means you can make your favorite recipes again and again

— Makes 12-24 servings

— Choose from month-to-month, 3, 6, or 12-month subscriptions

— Kits ship by the 7th of every month



Crumble Crate also offers individual kits for sale, including their Cranberry Ginger Tea Bread that’s perfect for all your upcoming holiday festivities.



Prices start at $39.99 and you can learn more at www.crumblecrate.com. The products are also available on ShareASale and CrateJoy.

LITTLE RED KITCHEN BAKE SHOP

Little Red Kitchen Bake Shop says they are here to make your life a little bit sweeter. They say they will deliver small-batch cookies, baked with mostly organic, fair trade, or non-GMO ingredients for a treat that’s wholesome and delicious. Every batch is baked with love and care that delivers a home-baked taste with a quality you expect from your neighborhood bakery.



Features:

– Baked fresh and shipped out the same day

– Cookie of the month subscriptions

– The original cookie pie – Each 8-inch pie serves 8 people

– DIY Cookie Kits

– Monthly subscriptions, you’ll receive a different cookie to bake each month

– Finest ingredients and never any preservatives.



Prices start at $24 and you can learn more at: www.littleredkitchenbakeshop.com