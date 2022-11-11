Special thank you to Luis Martinez III, MSW for being the co-host for this year’s Veterans Day Special.

Martinez is the Veterans Resource Coordinator for the Texas Veterans Leadership Program at Workforce Solutions for the Concho Valley and Permian Basin.

Workforce Solutions is located at 202 Henry O Flipper St in San Angelo, TX, 76903.

You can reach Martinez at his Cell Phone: (325) 513-3387 or Work Phone: (325) 653-2321 ext. 1288 or email luis.martineziii@twc.texas.gov.

For more on the Permian Basin Honor Flight, click here.

Other important numbers:

White House VA Hotline 1-855-948-2311

Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) or send text to 838255