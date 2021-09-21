Concho Valley Live: Veteran Food Assistance Program at WTCG

West Texas Counseling and Guidance is continuing their food assistance program for veterans.

On September, 21, 2021, West Texas Counseling and Guidance Veteran Services announced that there is a Food Assistance Program available to qualified veterans who are facing food insecurity.

“We are offering temporary food assistance for veterans and their families. This program is made possible in part by a grant from the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which is dedicated to ensuring that impacted veterans, service members, and their families thrive long after they return home. Together with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, their partners at Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and generous supporters nationwide, we’re helping fight veteran food insecurity,” Paul Keeton, Director of Veteran Services with West Texas Counseling and Guidance said in a statement.

According to WTCG, potential recipients must complete a short food insecurity assessment to ensure their eligibility. After they are approved, they must meet requirements. Those include: “checking in twice a month, prove active participation toward food stability and submit receipts from purchases prior to receiving additional funding.”

“This is our way of telling our fellow veterans ‘we’ve got your six.’ “Our goal is to fill the gap many of our Veterans and their family members are experiencing by providing them with food cards to assist with their food insecurity,” Keeton said.

Case mangers will help veterans with this process.

“The amount of stress a Veteran faces is often increased by them needing a hot meal and a warm bed. Our services are available to any individual who was in the U.S. Armed Services (active, reserves, national guard) regardless of branch, time served, or character of discharge as well as immediate family members such as spouses and dependents,” Keeton said.

According to the WTCG statement, this assistance is available to any veteran living in the WTCG service area, which comprises Tom Green, Coke Crockett, Irion, Kimble, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reagan, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling and Sutton counties as well as Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Terrell and Val Verde counties. This also includes Lea and Eddy counties in New Mexico. For more information on the Veteran Services Food Assistance Program, please contact one of Veteran Services case managers at 325-944-2561 or visit the WTCG Veteran Services Office located in the Cactus Hotel at 36 E. Towhig Ave., Suite 110.