About Low and Slow:

Low and Slow is a Dallas, Texas born, bred, and raised brand. They are like a barbecue joint but smoking your favorite chip instead of meat! Made by burning real hickory wood, we are the first ever line of BBQ chips authentically smoked, creating the most unique taste and blend all in one snack. Low and Slow CEO & Founder, Jared Drinkwater, spent four years traveling around Texas working with different pit masters to get the best, most authentic, Texas made snack.

From our founder: “What started out as a crazy idea after dinner between great friends became an overnight obsession to create the first and only authentic BBQ Snack food brand. Why? Pretty simple, we love BBQ. The aroma, the smoky taste and everything else that makes your mouth water just thinking about it. Which is why we smoke all of our products with real hickory wood, and real smoke, and then cover it with our secret rubs that took years to get right. If you’re looking for an authentic snack, one where you can open your bag and it smells like you just opened the door to your backyard smoker or walked into your favorite barbecue joint, then Low & Slow is definitely something you should check out. Because unlike all of the other “BBQ” snacks out there, we believe the only respectable way to make BBQ anything is to smoke it. Hope you enjoy eating ‘em as much as we like smoking ‘em. Born in Texas, devoured everywhere.”