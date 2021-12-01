Concho Valley Live: Toy Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Our Senora Scott and Specialties owner, George Bell turned into mad scientists for this week’s edition of Toy Tuesday.

Specialties has been locally owned in San Angelo, Texas, since 1993. We just moved into a new location in The Shops at Stadium Park with more toys, more games, more FUN! The owners, George and Linda Bell, have personally selected the items in the store to reflect their belief in the power of play. From developmental toys and first friends for babies, to gaming groups for teens and adults, Specialties meets the need for quality family experiences.