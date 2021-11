SAN ANGELO, Texas - The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual fall concert on Friday, Nov. 19, in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N, according to a release from the university on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Titled "Magic," the concert will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The 12-member Percussion Ensemble will perform, as well as its director, Dr. Trent Shuey, ASU assistant director of bands.