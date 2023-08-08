SPONSORED CONTENT (Specialties Games, Toys, and Gifts) – Owner of Specialties, George Bell, joins Senora Scott on Concho Valley Live to talk about the latest developments and products in the toy industry.

Specialties has been locally owned in San Angelo, Texas, since 1993. We just moved into a new location in The Shops at Stadium Park with more toys, more games, more FUN! The owners, George and Linda Bell, have personally selected the items in the store to reflect their belief in the power of play. From developmental toys and first friends for babies, to gaming groups for teens and adults, Specialties meets the need for quality family experiences