Teen Tech Week begins March 5th and runs through March 11th.

According to the American Library Association: “Teen Tech Week is a national initiative sponsored by the Young Adult Library Services Association and is aimed at teens, their parents, educators and other concerned adults. The purpose of the initiative is to ensure that teens are competent and ethical users of technologies, especially those that are offered through libraries such as DVDs, databases, audiobooks, and videogames.“

SSgt. Justin Baker, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, says internet safety is extremely important. Baker encourages parents to get involved in their teen’s lives and routinely monitor their electronic devices and the conversations they have on those devices.

