Richard Gearhart joined us to talk about tips for people who take gig work.

1) Stick with Established Companies with Popular Apps (TaskRabbit, Uber, GrubHub, Upwork, Fiverrr)

2) Make sure its clear who owns the completed work product

3) Understand & Agree on Project Scope

4) Don’t start work until your gig / escrow is properly funded

5) Don’t sign any gig worker contracts without reading

CONTACT:

Richard Gearhart

RGearhart@GearhartLaw.com

www.PassageToProfitShow.com