March 2 is Texas Independence Day.
Some fun facts about Texas:
- State Flower: Bluebonnet
- State Large Mammal: Texas Longhorn
- State Sport: Rodeo
- State Dish: Chili Con Carne
- State Insect: Monarch Butterfly
- State Reptile: Horned Lizard
- State Tree: Pecan Tree
- State Plant: Prickly Pear Cactus
According to Angelo State University’s Website: “The West Texas Collection is the ASU Library’s Special Collections Department and serves as a research center for the study of West Texas history and culture. Now in our new home in the ASU Mayer Museum, students, researchers and history buffs are welcome to make use of our extensive historical resources.”
Take a moment to enjoy footage of the state insect, the Monarch.