March 2 is Texas Independence Day.

Some fun facts about Texas:

State Flower: Bluebonnet

State Large Mammal: Texas Longhorn

State Sport: Rodeo

State Dish: Chili Con Carne

State Insect: Monarch Butterfly

State Reptile: Horned Lizard

State Tree: Pecan Tree

State Plant: Prickly Pear Cactus

According to Angelo State University’s Website: “The West Texas Collection is the ASU Library’s Special Collections Department and serves as a research center for the study of West Texas history and culture. Now in our new home in the ASU Mayer Museum, students, researchers and history buffs are welcome to make use of our extensive historical resources.”

Take a moment to enjoy footage of the state insect, the Monarch.