Still need ideas for stocking stuffers? Check out these suggestions!
Sothis Pure Beauty
- Multi-purpose oil for skin, beard and hair nourishment
- Infused with protective obsidian crystal energy
- Offers a clean, manly aroma
- May be used to condition the skin before or after shaving
- Also can be made unfragranced
- Charged with obsidian Crystal energy, obsidian is a protective and grounding stone
Classy Chargers
- Ensure the whole family stays connected wherever they roam
- Personalized chargers come in both a Dual USB option or Quick Charge Dual USB C and USB A Port
- Power up in a crowded place without losing track of it
- Multiple style, color options and monograms available
- Choose from various patterns like sports-themed skins, floral motifs, fashionable designs, and more
- Also offers power banks, extra cables, tech bags, and more
It’s A Date!
Available on Amazon
- A game made for all couples and genders
- Provides a wide variety of date ideas, taking the burden off your shoulders and ensuring that you and your partner have a memorable time together
- Offers a perfect balance between surprise activities and the freedom to make choices
- Encourages you to think outside the box and get creative with your date night plans
- Whether it’s a special anniversary, a casual date night, or simply a desire to spend quality time with your person, It’s A Date! caters to any occasion
- Compact enough to take with you on your next trip!
Little Shop of Pins
- TikTok Viral pins! Over 10.1 million likes!
- Wearable art that’s sure to spark conversation based on nostalgic pins
- All pins are crafted based on memorabilia
- Created by various artists
- Several licensed characters and iconic symbols to choose from
- Meticulous craftsmanship and premium quality make them sought after collectibles
- Wide range of fun and unique pins!
Vitapod
- Vitapod makes the perfect new stainless steel water bottle to stuff any loved one’s stocking with! Skip the candy and fill it with healthy yet delicious pods
- Vitapod Hydra+ blends health with hydration like never before
- Comprehensive range of essential vitamins, nutrients, polyphenols, and antioxidants
- Offers 5 different tailored solutions depending on your needs
- No sugar or artificial sweeteners
- Expertly formulated to support hydration, beauty, immunity, sports performance, and more
- Extensively certified by a board of doctors and experts
- Each pod contains only 8 calories
Banana Phone
- Wacky Conversation Starter: The Banana Phone is not just a phone – it’s a talking point, an icebreaker, and a source of endless amusement
- Impressive Technical Features: Boasting a 60 ft Bluetooth range, 20-hour talk time, and easily rechargeable via micro USB, it ensures a seamless experience
- Versatility at its Core: Use it to make phone calls or play your favorite tunes, the Banana phone can connect to any of your devices
- Contribution to Conservation: With 1% of annual sales dedicated to gorilla conservation, the Banana phone embodies a commitment to the environment