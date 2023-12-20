Still need ideas for stocking stuffers? Check out these suggestions!

Sothis Pure Beauty

sothispurebeauty.com

  • Multi-purpose oil for skin, beard and hair nourishment
  • Infused with protective obsidian crystal energy
  • Offers a clean, manly aroma
  • May be used to condition the skin before or after shaving
  • Also can be made unfragranced
  • Charged with obsidian Crystal energy, obsidian is a protective and grounding stone

Classy Chargers 

 classychargers.com

  • Ensure the whole family stays connected wherever they roam 
  • Personalized chargers come in both a Dual USB option or Quick Charge Dual USB C and USB A Port
  • Power up in a crowded place without losing track of it
  • Multiple style, color options and monograms available
  • Choose from various patterns like sports-themed skins, floral motifs, fashionable designs, and more 
  • Also offers power banks, extra cables, tech bags, and more 

It’s A Date!

Available on Amazon

  • A game made for all couples and genders
  • Provides a wide variety of date ideas, taking the burden off your shoulders and ensuring that you and your partner have a memorable time together
  • Offers a perfect balance between surprise activities and the freedom to make choices
  • Encourages you to think outside the box and get creative with your date night plans
  • Whether it’s a special anniversary, a casual date night, or simply a desire to spend quality time with your person, It’s A Date! caters to any occasion
  • Compact enough to take with you on your next trip!

Little Shop of Pins

 littleshopofpins.com

  • TikTok Viral pins! Over 10.1 million likes! 
  • Wearable art that’s sure to spark conversation based on nostalgic pins
  • All pins are crafted based on memorabilia 
  • Created by various artists 
  • Several licensed characters and iconic symbols to choose from
  • Meticulous craftsmanship and premium quality make them sought after collectibles
  • Wide range of fun and unique pins!

Vitapod

vitapodworld.com 

  • Vitapod makes the perfect new stainless steel water bottle to stuff any loved one’s stocking with! Skip the candy and fill it with healthy yet delicious pods
  • Vitapod Hydra+ blends health with hydration like never before
  • Comprehensive range of essential vitamins, nutrients, polyphenols, and antioxidants
  • Offers 5 different tailored solutions depending on your needs
  • No sugar or artificial sweeteners 
  • Expertly formulated to support hydration, beauty, immunity, sports performance, and more 
  • Extensively certified by a board of doctors and experts 
  • Each pod contains only 8 calories

Banana Phone

Bananaphone.io

  • Wacky Conversation Starter: The Banana Phone is not just a phone – it’s a talking point, an icebreaker, and a source of endless amusement
  • Impressive Technical Features: Boasting a 60 ft Bluetooth range, 20-hour talk time, and easily rechargeable via micro USB, it ensures a seamless experience
  • Versatility at its Core: Use it to make phone calls or play your favorite tunes, the Banana phone can connect to any of your devices
  • Contribution to Conservation: With 1% of annual sales dedicated to gorilla conservation, the Banana phone embodies a commitment to the environment