Concho Valley Live: Shine a Light event to bring message of hope and healing

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Feeding America
Hispanic Heritage Month
State & Regional
Texas Politics
Concho Valley Live
News Connection
Crime
Our Water
Destination Texas
Coronavirus
Jail Logs
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well
Top Stories
AP source: Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot
Miss Texas USA 2021: Meet the newly crowned title holder Victoria Hinojosa
Jail logs: September 9, 2021
Weather
Weather Tools
Interactive Radar
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Severe Weather
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus South
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus West
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Lake View looking to pick up first win against Sweetwater
Video
Top Stories
Central awaits ‘very solid’ Austin Vandegrift squad
Video
Top Stories
High school football state rankings: Sterling City falls to No. 3
HIGHLIGHTS: #3 Belles earn first shutout against Thunderwolves
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Cisco escapes upset, beats Wall in double overtime
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval rolls past Grape Creek
Video
Business
Concho Valley Experts
Business
BestReviews
W&W AFCO Steel–Hirschfeld Division
Jobs
Career-A-Day
Find a Job
Post a Job
Entertainment
Concho Valley Live
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Top Stories
An all-you-can eat Metallica buffet of ‘Black Album’ covers
Top Stories
Chris Stapleton, Eric Church share top CMA nominations
Top Stories
France pays national tribute to New Wave actor Belmondo
Thousands gather in Greece for composer Theodorakis’ funeral
Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles
Prosecutor: Durst had ‘playbook’ on getting away with murder
Community
Birthday Greetings
Education
Back to School Town Hall
Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week nomination form
Weather Team Visit Request
Events
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Go Red for Women
Financial Services Center
Clear the Shelters
Forever Family
Top Stories
Forever Family: Paige
Video
Top Stories
46th annual “Taste of San Angelo” returns to the Spur Arena
Video
Concho Valley PAWS and West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of San Angelo to host Pet Memorial Service to honor pets who have passed
Non-profit organization honors fallen Texas first responders
Salvation Army Texas continues efforts to help Hurricane Ida victims
Video
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Email
Download the ConchoValleyHomePage app
Work for Us
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Dr Pepper High School Football Challenge Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021 Sweepstakes
Search
Search
Search
Concho Valley Live: Shine a Light event to bring message of hope and healing
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Sep 9, 2021 / 10:21 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 9, 2021 / 10:21 AM CDT