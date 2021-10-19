Concho Valley Live: Red, White, and YOU job fair slated for November 4, 2021

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — One of the nearly 200 bills headed to the governor's desk at the end of this special session, Senate Bill 8 lays out how Texas will spend $16 billion in federal COVID-19 relief. More than $7.2 billion will go to the state's unemployment insurance fund.

But that won't solve all of the issues that resulted from a record number of Texans applying for unemployment benefits through the Texas Workforce Commission during the pandemic.